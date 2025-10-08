Enugu Community Celebrates New Yam Festival In Lagos

The people of Umulokpa Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State living in Lagos have celebrated their age-long annual New Yam festival with thanksgiving to God.

During the ceremony, which took place at the Abule Ado, Satellite Town, Lagos recently, the people said they are using the occasion to thank God for His provisions and protections.

The New Yam festival, known as ‘Iri-ji,’ is a revered celebration that promotes Igbo cultural heritage and weaves together spiritual and cultural significance, reinforcing the people’s connection to their heritage, community and the divine.

In the region, only the monarch of a town has the right to celebrate the new yam festival first before the other people, after which every other member of the community would begin to celebrate.

Speaking during the ceremony, Eze Oha Yalu of Amagu-Umulokpa, His Royal Highness Eng D.C. Udedibor, said even though Umulokpa people in Lagos are not in the village, they have the right to celebrate God’s blessings in the state.