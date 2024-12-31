Enugu Community Builds Security Tower, City Gate Worth N55m

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday inaugurated a Security Tower and City Gate built by the Ihe Community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The project worth N55 million and situated at the entrance of the community, was built by a group known as the Ihe G-10 to secure the community from all forms of criminal acts.

Inaugurating the project, Mbah said the project aligned with his policies towards securing entire Enugu State and make it crime free.

The governor, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, said that his administration had initiated Command Centre infrastructure with cameras to monitor activities in strategic areas of the state.

He said: “So your cameras here are going to support the network of cameras going round across the state.

“It is a thing of joy to see that the people of Ihe have decided to align with the policies of my administration to consider security as something worthy of giving attention to.

“You are today inaugurating your security tower and city gate at Ihe junction so that activities here that are unbecoming will be readily recorded

