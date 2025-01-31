New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Enugu Commissioner Advocates…

Enugu Commissioner Advocates Synergy To End Tropical Diseases In Nigeria

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Obi, has called for a more concerted collaboration among stakeholders to end the prevalence of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) globally, especially in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference to mark the 2025 World NTDs Day at the state Ministry of Health, Enugu, the Commissioner, represented by Dr. Uchechukwu Okenwa, Director of Public Health and Disease Control, in the Ministry, stated that such collaboration and support would help in the areas of research, diagnosis and management of NTDs.

The Commissioner for Health commended partners like the Carter Center, founded by the late former President of America, Jimmy Carter; Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria; and Neglected Tropical Diseases NGO Network, for the cordial working relationship with the Ministry.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

KWASU Clarifies 1-Year JAMB Suspension Of Law Admission
Read Next

At Villa Roundtable, Mbah Woos Multinationals With Juicy Investment Opportunities In Enugu
Share
Copy Link
×