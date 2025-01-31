Enugu Commissioner Advocates Synergy To End Tropical Diseases In Nigeria

Share

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Obi, has called for a more concerted collaboration among stakeholders to end the prevalence of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) globally, especially in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference to mark the 2025 World NTDs Day at the state Ministry of Health, Enugu, the Commissioner, represented by Dr. Uchechukwu Okenwa, Director of Public Health and Disease Control, in the Ministry, stated that such collaboration and support would help in the areas of research, diagnosis and management of NTDs.

The Commissioner for Health commended partners like the Carter Center, founded by the late former President of America, Jimmy Carter; Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria; and Neglected Tropical Diseases NGO Network, for the cordial working relationship with the Ministry.

