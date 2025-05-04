Enugu City International Marathon: We Will Be Back Next Year, Winners Boast

Share

Winners of the maiden edition of the Enugu City International Marathon, Kenyan’s Ken Koros and Shauline Chepkiru Koech, in the men and women categories respectively have both boasted that they are going to be returning in 2026 for a better and more organised event in Enugu State as they have enjoyed their stay so far in the state while also beaming with joy for creating a record as the maiden winner of the event.

Speaking with our correspondent, Koros, said it has been an interesting time for them in Enugu.

“I want to appreciate the Enugu people and the organisers of the race for the way they handled everything,” he said.

“I can assure you that we are already here for the second edition and I hope they will have gotten their label by then.”

Speaking in the same vein, the women’s winner said she would be ready to defend her crown next year with the hope of seeing more world-rated runners.

The winner of the race went home with $15,000 with the first and second runner-up going home with $10,000 and $5,000 respectively in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Bernard Sang was third in the men’s event while Tilahun Biruk of Ethiopia and Rita Busiency finished second and third for women.

The first Nigerian to cross the barrier for men was Davou Ezekiel Gyang, who also finished sixth overall while Blessing Solomon was the first female Nigerian to finish the race and also fourth overall with both going home with N3m respectively.

Governor Peter Mbah who added colour to the event by participating in the 10km race said the race exceeded every expectation and he is very satisfied with both the participation and competition of the race.

