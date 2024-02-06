Enugu Chamber of Commerce lauds Mbah over security, infrastructure

Members of the organised private sector in Enugu State under the auspices of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday extolled Governor Peter Mbah over what it described as evident milestones in the areas of governance in the state. He noted that such areas include security, infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment since he assumed office in the past eight months.

They gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, saying the turnaround of the state had boosted their confidence to invest more in the state. Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of ECCIMA Board of Trustees and CEO of Roban Stores, Mr Rob Anwatu, said: “We note with delight your painstaking efforts, which have positively impacted the state in areas of security, infrastructure, education, and improved economy growth.”

The entrepreneurs, who informed the governor that they had fixed the 2024 international trade fair for April, said that ECCIMA was deliberate in its choice of theme of the fair, which is “Promoting Made in Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness” as a way to re-emphasise the importance of policy reforms that would support the growth of SMEs towards achieving a selfsufficient, productive and export-based economy.

ECCIMA added that the fair would witness a large turnout of both local and foreign investors and feature exhibition of new products, prototypes, innovations and research findings from the state for commercialisation. The body, which equally seized the opportunity of the visit to introduce the newly elected executive council led by the CEO of Oaklands Hotel, Enugu, Sir Odeiga Jideonwo, as the president, assured the governor of its total support in his quest to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.