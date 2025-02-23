Enugu Catholic Varsity Matriculates 1007 students

Share

No less than 1007 students took their Matriculation vow at the Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) during the University’s 16th Matriculation ceremony in Enugu, weekend.

The students included those from the University’s College of Medicine, School of Nursing, Faculties of Law, Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies, Education, Management and Social Sciences as well as Arts.

In an address at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, established by the Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father (Prof) Christian Anieke, said that a balanced life was the culmination of all the values of the university.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, a balanced Godfrey Okoye University graduate is not only academically excellent but also sound in understanding the importance of collaboration.

“Our engagement in the world space of academic wrestling has made us one of the most influential universities in Africa. Last month, Times Higher Education Ranking placed our university as number one in staff-student ratio in Nigeria, which is an indicator of the quality of education in our university, “ Prof Anieke stated.

He remarked that as a strong university, the institution was involved in various forms of global competitions and had never participated in any national and international competitions without winning a prize.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “From the standpoint of achievements and national and international influence, one can hardly believe it is just sixteen years old”.

He noted that graduates of the institution were all over the world in various sectors of human activities and professions.

He further stated that “our academic staff traverses countries and continents, teaching, networking, and getting involved in collaborative research, thus putting our university on a global map”.

Rev Fr (Prof) Anieke identified hard work, dialogue, and spirituality as the core values of the university.

“Hard work is the mindset that inspires you to put a significant amount of time and energy into a task”, Reverend Father Professor Anieke said.

He remarked that the management emphasis collaboration through dialogue, student hostel allocation, mentorship program, sporting events, competitions on campus, and celebrations including during students’ unity week.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that an alumnus of the university had promised an award of one million naira to the best student in law and Medicine, adding that the best graduates from the two disciplines would be offered employment by the alumnus.

In a Homily, the Director of Communication of the university who is also the Station Manager of Gouni Radio, Reverend Father Benjamin Achi urged the faithful to show genuine love to one another.

Responding, the students’ representatives commended the management of the university for their commitment to training quality graduates.

Points of the event were goodwill messages from other tertiary institutions, music by the Director of Music, Mr. Eric Mbaeze, the university choir, and live band as well as the declaration of loyalty by the students to the institution, promising to observe laid down rules and regulations, giving Obedience to all persons in authority and living in complete peace as well as cordially with their fellow student

