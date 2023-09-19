Enugu begins sealing of illegal mining sites

The Enugu State Government yesterday, took a major step in checkmating the activities of miners in the state with the sealing of illegal mining sites and sites without environmental impact certifications and mitigation plans.

Recall that the Governor Peter Mbah administration had in June banned illegal mining activities in the state and also set up the Enugu State Committee on Mining Activities last week to checkmate the menace

The committee, which was led by its Chairman and Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, stormed a mining site in Awhum, Udi Local Government Area, owned by Milhouse Energy Services Ltd.

Addressing journalists after a firsthand inspection of mining activities at the site where various infringements ranging form environmental degradation to blasting without approval and due regulations, non-remittance of staff tax to the state government despite deducting same from the staff as well as non-remittance of pension contributions to the pension scheme despite deducting same from the staff, among others, were suspected Ugwu said the government would not fold its hands and watch the environment destroyed and lives engendered.