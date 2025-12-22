Enugu Asserts Ownership Of Abuja Property, Warns Public Over Fraudulent Sales

The Enugu State government has asserted ownership of a disputed plot of land located at plot 804 of Wuye District of Abuja. The state government, through the General Manager of the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, Dr Gerald Asogwa, tendered documents to back up its claim. According to Asogwa, a firm, Simonis Ventures Nigeria Ltd. is laying claim to the same land without proper documents to back their claims.

He said Simonis Ventures has also launched a media campaign, making many false claims against the state government with intent to deceive unsuspecting members of the public. He said: “In 1992, Enugu State Government applied for a parcel of land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The land was allocated on 14th January 1993. However, the allocation was erroneously issued in the name of Enugu State Property Development Corporation, instead of Enugu State Government or Enugu State Housing Development Corporation.

“There has never existed any parastatal, corporation, or company known as Enugu State Property Development Corporation at the time of allocation or thereafter. The named allottee therefore lacked legal personality and contractual capacity ab initio. “In 2002, the said non-existent entity purportedly transferred the land to Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited using a fake and fraudulent Irrevocable Power of Attorney dated 25/02/2002, suspiciously witnessed in 2005.

“The document paraded was not sealed, had no governor’s consent as required by law, was not co-signed by any government official, and failed to disclose the name or designation of any lawful executor. The document was clearly concocted to deceive authorities.

“Upon discovery of the anomaly, the Enugu State Government formally applied to AGIS/FCT Authorities for correction. The wrongful allocation was cancelled, and Plot 804, Wuye, was re-allocated to the Enugu State Government as the rightful owner.

“All requisite building approvals were subsequently obtained in the name of the Enugu State Government, and development commenced before the unlawful destruction carried out by agents of Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited.”

The General Manager further explained that in 2014, Enugu State Government petitioned the Nigeria Police over the forged Power of Attorney and the Police investigation and confirmed that the document was fake and recommended prosecution. He said the purported directors were discovered to be ghost identities, frustrating prosecution.