Enugu Arrests Man For Defiling His Two Daughters

The Enugu State Government, through the Office of the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, has confirmed the arrest of one Mr. Ozioma Okonkwo, a native of Imo State residing in Enugu, for allegedly defiling his two biological daughters, aged two and five years respectively.

Okonkwo was apprehended on the night of October 25 following a distress report from a concerned citizen who promptly alerted the authorities.

According to the Ministry, the suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the two children have been placed in a government-approved shelter under the supervision of the Ministry, where they are receiving medical care and psychosocial support.

Their mother, said to be deeply traumatized by the incident, will also commence therapy under the Ministry’s social welfare and counseling team.

The Enugu State Government commended the Nigeria Police Force for its swift and professional response, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspect. It also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence, assuring that all offenders will face the full weight of the law.

Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development condemned the act in strong terms, describing it as “a heart-wrenching and unacceptable crime against innocence.”

“The Enugu State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, remains unwavering in its commitment to protect every child and ensure that perpetrators of such evil acts are brought to justice. No child should ever have to endure such trauma, especially from those meant to provide care and protection,” the Commissioner stated.

The government also appreciated the vigilance and cooperation of citizens who continue to support its efforts in safeguarding the rights, safety, and dignity of women and children across the state.