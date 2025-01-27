Enugu Approves Landmark Climate, Off-Grid Electricity Policies And Strategies

Share

In yet another pacesetting move, the Enugu State Government under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah has approved the Enugu State Climate Policy and Action Plan, ESCPAP, making it the first subnational government in Nigeria to adopt a long-term climate strategy that incorporates emissions modeling, micro energy audits, and extensive stakeholder engagement.

In the same vein, the State Executive Council has also approved the Enugu State Off-Grid Electrification (OGE) Policy Strategy Plan to expand electricity access to unserved and underserved communities, leveraging distributed renewable energy solutions to drive economic growth and improve public service delivery.

The approvals were announced by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend.

Briefing newsmen alongside the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu and the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Uramah, Prof. Onyia said ESCPAP underscored Mbah Administration’s commitment to balancing economic transformation, environmental sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness, and climate resilience, ensuring that key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and natural resources were climate-resilient and future-proofed against environmental challenges.

