The Enugu State Government has approved the construction and reconstruction of 1,022 urban roads in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s target to pave all the roads in Enugu metropolis before the end of his first term in office.

This was made known at the end of the Enugu State Executive Council meeting at the weekend. Briefing Government House correspondents, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Osita Okoh, and Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Sam OgbuNwobodo, said that the Executive Council also approved the Business Enabling Reform Action Plan for 2026, as well as a series of events for an unforgettable “Detty December” experience marking the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Throwing more light on the 1,022 roads, Okoh said it was an effort to maximise the dry season window, ensuring that contracts were awarded early and contractors mobilised to the various sites from January 2026. “We have done the first phase, which was over 90 roads.

We have also done phase two, which also exceeded the earlier planned 141 urban roads. So, we are now in phase three. Here, we are going to award contracts that will cover all the roads that are yet to be paved in Enugu metropolis.

“These roads cut across New GRA, Old GRA, Emene Zone, Abakpa Zone, Thinkers Corner, Airport Corner, Upper Meniru in Awkunanaw, Idaw River Layout, Gariki, Maryland, Achara Layout, Uwani, One Day and Upper One Day, Trans Ekulu, Independence Layout, Independence Layout Phase II, Coal Camp Zone, Pocket Layout, as well as Ogui and Asata Zone, among other places. We want to cover the uncovered areas of roads in the Enugu metropolis,” he said.

On his part, Dr. OgbuNwobodo explained that the Business Enabling Reform Action Plan for 2026 was aimed at enhancing the Enugu businessfriendly ecosystem, having achieved a major leap from 36th position to 6th position in the national ease of doing business survey.

“Three years ago, Enugu was ranked 36th out of 37 (36 states and the FCT). But presently, it has performed well in the ease of doing business rankings.

This translates to more robust engagements with the private sector and increased investment inflow into the state.

So, as you enhance your environment through processes that are transparent and predictable in land administration, tax administration, permits, and business-to-government interfaces, you get more capital inflow,” he stated.