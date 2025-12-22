Enugu APC Trains 1,300 Ward Agents On E-Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has trained a total of 1,300 Ward Agents for the APC E-registration in Enugu State.

The party also expressed confidence that it would conclude the registration before the January 30, 2026 deadline given by its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

The state’s APC E-registration coordinator, Chief Flavour Eze, disclosed this on Saturday in Enugu while taking journalists around the four training centres where the agents were trained.

Eze said the ward agents were trained to carry out the registration exercise, expected to start in January 2026, adding that the party had trained five agents per ward across the state’s 260 wards.

While reminding them that they are the pillar of the party in Enugu State, the co-ordinator urged them to understand the training, so as to enable them deliver on their assignments.

“APC wants to ensure that there is no mistake during the registration because if we don’t get it right, there will be a problem.