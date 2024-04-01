Enugu: Apc Ready To Review Suspension Of Nnamani, Onyeama, Chime, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend expressed its readiness to welcome new members and possibly reintegrate those previously suspended or expelled from its Enugu State chapter. The decision was contained in a communiqué released at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu. Enugu APC suspended or expelled former Senate President Ken Nnamani; exMinister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor Sullivan Chime; ex-House of Assembly Speaker Eugene Odoh; erstwhile Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director-General Osita Okechukwu; and ex-Chairman Ben Nwoye after last year’s general election.

Recently, it sanctioned the representative of Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Ginika Tor. In a communiqué read by the party secretary Robert Ngwu, the stakeholders said the review of the suspension or expulsion of any member would be “contingent on sincere repentance and abandonment of sabotage instincts, fifth columnist, anti-party acts, and all divisive actions”.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uchenna Nnaji; APC National Deputy Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu; and APC National Vice Chairman (South East) attended the meeting. The meeting unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the State Executive Committee (SEC) led by Ugochukwu Agballah and Nnaji, Enugu APC’s leader. “Their leadership was credited for the strategic enhancement of the party’s position within the state. The meeting served as a platform to reaffirm that the party at the state level is united with no factional divisions,” the communique reads.”