Enugu APC Lauds Tinubu’s Nomination Of Udeh As Minister

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Dr Kingsley Tochi Udeh, SAN, as Minister from Enugu State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu forwarded Ude’s name to the Senate for confirmation, replacing Mr Uche Nnaji, who resigned as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

Reacting to the nomination and confirmation of Udeh, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, in a statement noted that Udeh was a perfect replacement, buttressing that he possessed a sound academic record.

READ ALSO

While congratulating the nominee on behalf of the APC family, Nwoye described Udeh as “A great man with implacable character and verifiable academic credentials.”

He reaffirmed the Enugu APC’s commitment towards President Tinubu’s mandate, stressing that Ude’s appointment will bring fresh oil to the renewed hope agenda.

“I am sure that Dr Udeh will bring his wealth of experience to help actualize President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” he added.