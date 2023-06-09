New Telegraph

Enugu Apc Inaugurates New Office

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 Enugu State governorship poll Uche Nnaji yesterday declared that he would reclaim his mandate from Governor Peter Mbah.

Nnaji has asked the Election Petitions Tribunal to disqualify Mbah as well as the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chijioke Edeoga and Frank Nweke Jnr, respectively. Nnaji, who spoke during the official opening of the new APC office complex, in Enugu, insisted that he won the election.

He said: “We have won the election. The only thing we’re asking God for is to help us secure our rightful victory”. He lamented that some people went and wrote the results of the last governorship election in the state, but expressed gratitude to the kind of support given to him so far by the rightful members of the party, particularly, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to reclaim his victory.

