Enugu APC Denies Forceful E-Registration Of Teachers

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegation of forceful electronic registration of teachers in the state.

The State Party Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, debunked the purported reports in a message issued via WhatsApp to Sunday Telegraph.

There was a social media report by Alex Onyia that the Enugu State government is threatening teachers in the state to join the APC e-registration or they will lose their jobs.

Onyia, in the report, said, “Enugu state government is threatening their teachers to fill in e-registration forms with their NIN and that of their family members or risk losing their jobs. I think this is unfair to them.”

The allegation was corroborated by James Mamah, who said, “For anyone who doubts, here is the form. My mum got one. I don’t know what Peter Mbah wants to turn Enugu into.”

When asked about his take on the allegation, Nwoye said, “Not true. It is coming from opposition elements in the State who lack logical political strategies to stop or slow down the ever-rising popularity of our high-performing Governor and the acceptability of APC by Ndi Enugu.”

It would be recalled that the APC e-registration that commenced at the beginning of January was last week extended to February 8.

According to the party’s National Leadership, more than 7 million Nigerians have registered, and the party said they were targeting 12 million membership registrations at the end of the exercise.

The e-registration of the ruling party is to give credence to the party’s membership ahead of the 2027 general elections.