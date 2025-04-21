Enugu APC Decries Worsening Insecurity, Seeks Proactive Measures

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Enugu State of failure to prioritise protection of life and property.

It alleging that killer herdsmen had turned the Uzo-Uwani and Isi-uzo LGAs into killing fields as they rape, kill and destroy several communities without let or hindrance.

Enugu APC Chairman Ugochukwu Agballah, who said these while receiving about 150 Labour Party (LP) and PDP members, who defected to the APC at the party’s secretariat at the weekend, said they would block Governor Peter Mbah’s alleged move to ditch the PDP for the ruling party at the centre.

Agballah expressed confidence that the opposition party would defeat the PDP in the 2027 general election.

Among the defectors were former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs Peter Okonkwo, who joined from PDP; Nonso Ochi, the LP House of Assembly candidate for the Awgu North Constituency in the 2023 election; Onyeka Chukwuedo,and PDP House of Assembly aspirant, Awgu South Constituency in the 2023 election.

