Enugu APC Condemns Attack On Rally, Accuses PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday condemned the attack on party leaders, including the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology Uche Nnaji, and the disruption of its rally by thugs said to be working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party said the attack was an attempt to forestall a reception rally for defectors to the APC at St. Charles Catholic Church field, Opi, Nsukka over the weekend.

Other party leaders said to be at the venue were Enugu APC chairman Ugochukwu Agballah; three members of the House of Representatives – Sunday Umeha (Udi/Ezeagu) Chimobi Atu (Enugu North/Enugu South) and Paul Nnamchi (Enugu East/Isiguzo) – as well as former Commissioner for Lands Peter Okonkwo. The opposition party gave the state government and the PDP 24 hours to arrest the culprits or admit responsibility for the attack.