Enugu APC Chiefs Protest Alleged Exclusion From LG Stakeholders’ Forum

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Enugu State yesterday raised concerns over their alleged exclusion from a stakeholders’ forum in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

Aggrieved members, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, said several long-standing members and leaders were neither invited nor involved in deliberations at the meeting despite the party’s national leadership’s effort to promote inclusiveness, particularly in the nationwide e-registration. It was learnt that the excluded members were not allowed to make inputs in the ongoing nationwide

APC e-registration despite the directive by the national leadership that everybody should be carried along. Ejike Eze, Hillary Edeoga, Casmir Ugwu, Jideofor Ebe, Eric Ebeh, Moses Ugwu, Emmanuel Igwurube, Amaka Ugwueze and Emmanuel Ugwu were reportedly excluded from the meeting.

Observers of political developments in the state see the unfolding drama in Isi-Uzo APC as an evolving political conspiracy, capable of polarising the party in the coming election season.

Party insiders alleged that a majority of those invited to the stakeholders’ meeting, mainly defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were people nursing political ambitions.