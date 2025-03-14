Enugu Aligning Developments With SDGs –Mbah

Share

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has said his governance model was in key alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as 2030 Agenda in order to ensure the delivery of the democracy dividends in the state.

Mbah said this during the hosting of the Regional Stakeholders Consultation on Nigeria’s 2025 Voluntary National Review (VNR), South East, at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu yesterday.

He said in compliance with the SDGs, his administration was committed to ensuring zero poverty headcount index, eradication of hunger through food security, affordability of clean water, hygiene environment and provisions of quality education and healthcare delivery.

Delivering his address, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, at the event themed “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science-and evidencebased solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind”, stressed that the SDGs were not just global aspirations—they were a call to action for every region, community, and individual.

He insisted that the South-East, with its abundant human capital resource, entrepreneurial spirit, and resilience, has a vital role to play in accelerating progress on the sustainable development goals in Nigeria.

While noting that while the gathering was a crucial step in assessing progress, identifying challenges, and charting a way forward in achieving the SDGs 2030 agenda in Nigeria, Mbah said the SouthEast Region had made tremendous progress in areas such as access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He called for deliberate efforts to ensure that the opportunities cascade to those at the rural areas.

