Enugu Air’ll Lift People Out Of Poverty, Expand Trade – Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozo, has said the newly inaugurated Enugu Air, which was unveiled on Monday, is a strategic initiative aimed at lifting citizens out of poverty and expanding trade networks within and beyond Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News, ‘Morning Show’ on Tuesday, the commissioner revealed that the airline was established to support traders by making business travel easier across regions. He said: “The key thing is to lift our people out of poverty.

Enugu Air is to basically move our traders from point A to point B within Nigeria, and also take them to do their business across West and Central Africa—and in the future, to the rest of the world.”

He also revealed that the state government partnered with private airline operator ExJet, leveraging its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to ensure seamless operations.