Enugu Air Launches On Monday, July 7

Enugu Air, an Enugu-State owned commercial airline is set to launch on Monday, July 7, 2025, a statement released by the state government on Thursday has revealed.

According to the state government, Enugu Air is part of Governor Peter Mbah Administration’s integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport ecosystem and vision to make Enugu a major aviation hub.

In the statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Obi Ozor, the government said that the launch of Enugu Air would take place at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, as the Special Guest of Honour, among other dignitaries.

“Enugu Air will take off with an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, E170 and E190 series, selected for their efficiency, comfort, and adaptability to the regional market.

“The inaugural routes will establish a ‘golden triangle’ with Enugu at its core, connecting Abuja and Lagos and subsequently extending to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other strategic cities across Nigeria and beyond.

“With a strong foundation of innovation and sustainability, we are ready to redefine air travel, instill pride, and elevate Enugu’s prominence on the national and global stage.

“Let the countdown begin—Enugu Air is ready for takeoff,” Ozor said.