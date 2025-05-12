Enugu Air, CNG Buses, Transport Terminals Take Off In May

Share

The Enugu Air, CNG Mass Transit Programme, and the ultramodern transport terminals all built from scratch by the Governor Peter Administration are to be launched for operation before the second anniversary of the government.

The government has also approved the development of the state’s tourism industry, while total transformation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Games Village will start in June to get them ready for the National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state in 2026.

These were made known by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji; and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu after the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, at the weekend.

Briefing Government House correspondents, Ozor said: “We are starting off with the initial three aircraft and two of the aircraft are already on ground.

“The third one will be on ground by the end of this month. We are hoping to start the commercial operations before the second year anniversary of this administration.

“You have also seen buses for the mass transit programme across the state. “50 of them are already parked at Okpara Square, and an additional 50 will be joining that fleet in the next few weeks.

“The 100 of them will be going into commercial operations before the end of this month, which is the second year anniversary.

Share