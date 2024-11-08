Enugu AGILE Partners Charity Group, Distributes Learning Materials

Share

The World Bank-assisted Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) in Enugu State has distributed free learning materials to students with the aim of promoting education and eliminating out-of-school children in rural communities and urban areas of the state.

Distributing free school bags and exercise books to students at nursery, primary and secondary schools in Mburubu community, Nkanu East Council Area, AGILE Project Coordinator in the state, Dr. Ebele Georgina Onuora, said the learning materials were sponsored by a diaspora charity organisation, the Charity Adaze Foundation.

Onuora said the state was eager for such partnerships, adding that the initiative is not only about distributing free school bags and exercise books, but is more importantly aimed at empowering and supporting the education of children in the rural communities, serve as a means of data collection and help in the sensitisation against out-of-school children in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: