Enugu ADC Passes Vote Of No Confidence On Nwodo Over Mbah Endorsement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has passed a vote of no confidence on a former governor of the state, Okwesilieze Nwodo, accusing him of undermining the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision contained in a statement signed by Sunday Ani, the Enugu ADC Media Team and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the party could no longer recognise Nwodo as its leader in the state after he publicly endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term.

According to the party, the former governor’s remarks during an interview on Arise Television amounted to anti-party activity and could jeopardise the electoral chances of the ADC in the state.

Nwodo, who is also a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had said during the interview that Governor Mbah and his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti, deserved a second term if they continued to perform well and elections remained free and fair.

However, the ADC, in a strongly worded statement, said it had completely lost confidence in Nwodo’s leadership, citing what it described as his open endorsement of a governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The statement partly reads: ““Somebody like Okwy Nwodo who has endorsed a sitting APC Governor cannot lead us in Enugu. Nwodo lied by saying that Governor Peter Mbah is doing well. Peter Mbah is suffocating Enugu people with heavy taxation.”

The party further criticised ongoing projects in the state, alleging poor execution and lack of impact on residents.

“Okwy Nwodo did not see the shoddy execution of the fraudulently contracted smart school project and other sub-standard infrastructure projects being executed by the Enugu State Government under his favourite Governor, Peter Mbah.

“Where is the water that Mbah promised the people of Enugu State in six months? In a couple of weeks, his administration will be three years old and the water pipes and taps all over Enugu are rusting away as a result of disuse,” it added.

On healthcare, the ADC said public hospitals in the state were in poor condition and lacked essential equipment and drugs.

“Our general hospitals and even the teaching hospitals are glorified consulting clinics. You cannot find ultra-modern medical equipment in our hospitals. They don’t have drugs,” the party stated.

The opposition party also raised concerns about workers’ welfare, alleging that the state government had yet to fully implement the new minimum wage.

“Regarding workers’ welfare, Enugu State is among the states yet to fully implement the N70 minimum wage, while workers have been converted to mere tax collectors, without giving them commensurate welfare package,” the statement said.

The party expressed regret that despite what it described as “obvious anomalies” in the state, Nwodo still endorsed the governor for a second term.

“Consequently, the ADC leaders in Enugu cannot trust him to lead us to the general election. He is already compromised and allowing him to lead us to the election is tantamount to self-suicide.

“Somebody who conceded defeat to the ruling party even before the day of the election is not the fit and proper person to lead us,” the statement added.