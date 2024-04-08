Enugu-Abakaliki Highway Users Raise Alarm Over Kidnapping

Following the incessant kidnapping of innocent drivers along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway‘ , road users have raised alarm as they called on the Ebonyi and Enugu State governments to intervene.

This was as the state government urged drivers to increase security measures on the heavily used route.

It would be recalled that the staff member of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki was abducted recently, and his family and friends reportedly raised N4 million to secure his release.

It was learned by the New Telegraph that kidnappers are now holding a woman who lives at No. 10 Bende Street, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The terrible incident along that road needs to be stopped by the Enugu State Governor and security services.

“The drivers expressed their belief that Mbah can follow in the footsteps of former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who did so along the Nsukka Opi road.