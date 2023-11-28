Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway: Otti Thanks Tinubu For Progress Of Work

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti on Tuesday thanked President Bola Tinubu for the progress and speed of work currently ongoing at the Aba end of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Governor who carried out an on-the-spot inspection of work on the road described as the most important in the entire South East equally extended his thanks to the Federal Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for what he described as a good job.

The road is the only major highway linking the entire South-East to the Seaport in Onneh, Rivers State and has been in terrible shape for some years, a situation that has seen many lives and goods lost with the region suffering worse, as well as the Seaport abandoned as there is no road to bring in goods.

Addressing journalists during the inspection, Otti said, “The reason I’m here today is to see the progress of the work that has been done by the CCECC.

On Friday last week, I was with Engineer Dave Umahi, the Honourable Minister for Works, and the Abia State Government is collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure that this road which has been un-utilized for a very long time is ready as quickly as possible.

“The Minister assured me that he has the instructions of the President to ensure that this road is available for use by or before the yuletide of this year and I have come to see the progress for myself and I can see the seriousness of the contractors and progress of work.

“Coincidentally, the CCECC is also working for us in Abia State. So, we have an engineer permanently posted to them here on site giving us daily reports, but I came to see things for myself and I’m impressed.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Works and the contractors who are working so hard to ensure that this road is out to use as quickly as possible.”