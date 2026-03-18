Enugu 2027: New Support Group Debuts For Mbah’s Reelection

…Plans Data-driven Engagement

A new support group, the Peter Mbah Progressive Movement (PMPM), dedicated to the reelection of Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has launched in Enugu, promising to take his performance directly to the grassroots.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Enugu North Senatorial District chapter of the organisation at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Tuesday, Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, described the PMPM as a departure from the traditional support groups, as it is rooted in organic mobilisation, data-driven engagement, and a clear, singular objective.

Onyia, who is also the Convener and Grand Patron of the movement, said, “What makes this group unique is its organic nature and its data-driven focus.

“The people here are genuinely committed to working for Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah in 2027. Unlike in the past where some support groups showed diluted commitment, this movement is deliberate, structured, and single-minded in purpose.”

He further emphasised the deliberate inclusion of young people and new voices, while maintaining synergy with established party structures.

“We are bringing in young people who need a voice. We are ensuring that no one is sidelined. We are working collaboratively with party leadership because the goal is to deepen awareness of Governor Peter Mbah’s achievements and strengthen grassroots support,” he added.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze commended the strategic leadership of Prof. Onyia and underscored the authenticity of the initiative.

Nnajieze, who is the State Coordinator of the movement, described PMPM as a truly organic structure and urged members to remain focused on amplifying the administration’s performance across sectors.

“What we are witnessing is not artificial mobilisation. This is a movement built on genuine conviction. The criticisms from the opposition are increasingly hollow because the Governor’s work speaks for itself across infrastructure, security, education, and economic development,” Nnajieze stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government and Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Nsukka zone for Governor Mbah, citing the administration’s significant investments in the area.

He noted that ongoing projects in road infrastructure, improved security, the Smart Green Schools and Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, among others, had reinforced public confidence in Governor Mbah’s leadership.

“Our people recognise performance. The Governor has demonstrated commitment to the development of the Nsukka Zone, and we stand ready to support him. When called upon, we will respond decisively,” Ukwueze said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Frank Anioma, highlighted the uniqueness of the movement, particularly its emphasis on inclusivity and broad-based participation.

He urged members to prioritise voter sensitisation and structured mobilisation, stressing the need to communicate the administration’s achievements effectively.

“This is a model support group – one that is inclusive and purposeful. The focus must be on engaging the people, explaining the impact of governance, and mobilising support based on performance,” Anioma stressed

On his part, the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, welcomed the movement as a complementary force to the party in the state, noting that the large turnout at the event reflected widespread grassroots acceptance and growing confidence in the administration’s performance.

“What we are seeing is the beginning of a more coordinated effort to deepen engagement and expand the reach of the Governor’s achievements across communities,” he said.