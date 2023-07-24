Entries for 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year to end on August 4

The entries for the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, the ninth edition in its series, which was instituted by Nigerian Breweries Plc, have been extended for two weeks. The deadline for the submission of entries for the competition, which was initially scheduled to end on Friday, July 21, 2023, will now close on Friday, August 4.

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs Sade Morgan, the decision to extend the deadline was in response to calls by teachers requesting additional time for them to apply and submit their entries for the competition.

Morgan stated that eligible teachers interested in participating in the competition are to log on to the dedicated website in order to complete the forms online, or alternatively to download the forms, complete, scan and email them the website for the purpose The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was instituted in 2015 by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, manufacturer of Maltina, and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. The competition, Morgan further disclosed, is open to all secondary school teachers in both public and private schools in the country, saying that the competition remains an effective intervention programme geared towards improving teachers’ status and the nation’s education sector.