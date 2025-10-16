Entrepreneurship: Women Are Drivers Of Social Transformation – UN

The United Nations (UN) has recognized women as key drivers of social transformation through entrepreneurship, emphasizing their vital role in building inclusive and sustainable economies.

The UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, stated this at the National Entrepreneurship Summit and Exhibition organized by the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) in Abuja.

Eyong, who was represented by the Programme Officer for Women Empowerment, Patience Ikechukwu, said women’s participation in entrepreneurship not only empowers them economically but also contributes significantly to national development.

“Across Africa, women entrepreneurs are not just business owners; they are drivers of social transformation. They lead enterprises that create jobs, support families, and deliver essential goods and services that strengthen communities,” she said.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM, 2023), women in sub-Saharan Africa represent 42% of total early-stage entrepreneurs—the highest rate globally. In Nigeria, women own about 41% of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), contributing immensely to GDP growth and job creation.

Eyong commended NAWE for advancing women’s economic empowerment across Nigeria’s 36 states, describing the summit as “a gathering that celebrates women’s creativity, resilience, and leadership in shaping a sustainable and inclusive Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, represented by Hawa Usman, Head of Gender at the Ministry, said NAWE’s initiatives have greatly promoted women’s participation in entrepreneurship and social welfare.

“Women’s leadership is central to sustainable development. At the Ministry, we recognize that empowering women is crucial to achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial growth,” she said.

Oduwole revealed that the Ministry has established a Gender Unit to enhance women’s access to finance, training, markets, and industrial clusters, stressing that “when women succeed, the nation succeeds.”

Also speaking, the President of the National Shippers Association of Nigeria, Jamilu Goma, urged women to strategically engage with trade bodies and participate in international exhibitions to expand their business reach.

“We are ready to support you. If you have a product that’s not yet up to international standards, contact us—we will help you access global markets,” he assured.

NAWE Deputy National President, Bridget Gambo, called on the federal government to include more women in policy formulation, particularly in business-related decisions.

“When you train a woman, you train a nation. We are here to showcase our goods and discuss how to move forward,” she said.

Similarly, Chairperson of the Summit, Philomena Badaiki, advocated for the implementation of the 35% affirmative action for women in politics and other sectors, urging women to remain resilient and innovative.

In her keynote address, the Director-General of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Vera Ndanusa, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for women-owned businesses.

“Nigerian women are winning international grants because they are the best in Africa. This is the time to stay focused and seize the opportunities provided by the current administration,” she said.

Ndanusa further encouraged women to embrace technology, scale up their enterprises, and add value to their products for greater profitability.