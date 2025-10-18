Entrepreneurship: Women Are Drivers Of Social Transformation –UN

The United Nations has recognized women as key drivers of social transformation through entrepreneurship. The UN Women country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, made this known at the NAWE’s National Entrepreneurship Summit and Exhibition held in Abuja Eyong, who was represented by the programme officer for women empowerment, Patience Ikechukwu, noted that women’s participation in entrepreneurship not only empowers them economically, but also contributes to the social and economic development of their communities and the nation at large. “I commend the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs for its commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment across 36 states of the Federation and for convening this year’s summit. “Across Africa, women entrepreneurs are not just business owners.

They are drivers of social trans- formation. They lead enterprises that create jobs, support families, and de- liver essential goods and services that strengthen communities. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM, 2023), women in sub-Saharan Africa represent 42% of total early-stage entrepreneurs, the highest regional rate in the world.

The UN Women not- ed that this year’s NAWE Entrepreneurship Summit and Exhibition is a gathering that celebrates women’s creativity, resilience, and leadership in shaping a sustainable and inclusive Nigeria. Similarly, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, informed that NAWE’s efforts have significantly contributed to promoting economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and social welfare among women. The Minister, who was represented by the head of Gender, Hawa Usman, stressed that women leadership is central to sustainable development “This National Entrepreneurship Summit and Exhibition is another demonstration of NAWE’s commitment to empowering women to become active participants and leaders in our nation’s industrial and business landscape. “Indeed, Nigerian women entrepreneurs are leading the way building enterprises that not only generate income but also transform communities and create jobs.

“At the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, we recognize that the empowerment of women is central to achieving inclusive and sustain- able industrial development,” she said.

The President, Nation- al Shipper Association of Nigeria, and Jamilu Goma, urged women to strategically engage in bodies and follow international exhibitions for the intervention of key stakeholders. “We are ready to give you guidance. Currently, we are rolling out pro- grammes that are all in fa- vour of women. If you have a product that you want to export but not up to international standards, you’re free to contact us anytime, we are there to support you.

“We also group women into different segments to give them visibility and access to international markets. I will encourage women to always unite themselves and have good relationships with strong bodies so that you can all come together for the development of our nation,” he said. Bridget Gambo, NAWE’s Deputy National President, called on the federal government to remember that when you train a woman, you train a nation. Also, the chairperson of the summits, Philomena Badaiki called on stake- holders to include women in all spheres of decision making.