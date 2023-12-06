Entrepreneurship: We Need Govt Support – Olugbade

The Managing Director, Atlantic Exhibitions Ltd, organisers of Homex Interior Decor, Design, and Furniture Exhibition, Paul Olugbade, has joined the league of those calling on the Federal and State governments to support local content.

Olugbade made the call on the sidelines of the second edition of the exhibition, which was held in Lagos recently, saying the call has become inevitable going by the current economic trend in the country.

This, he said is the only way to support the human capital development which President Bola Tinubu said is the greatest asset Nigeria has.

He said: “It is the only way the government can make good its bid to revamp the economy. Nigeria no doubt is blessed with huge and talented human resources.

That is why the government needs to support local content, in order to export the talents.”

Furthermore, he said that the support has become imperative because the private sector cannot do it alone.

“The foreign companies and firms from China, Turkey, and India are able to make it because they have support from their home government.

If Nigeria does the same for us by sponsoring private firms to participate in foreign exhibitions such as we are doing, it will enhance our feasibility and products.

As you can see, international exhibitors are here from Turkey, China and India. Their governments support them, they have incentives. That is why they are here.”

On the purpose of the exhibition, Olugbade said that it is to engage the manufacturers of products and bring them together with distributors and local representatives.

He added: “It is an international exhibition whereby they bring their products, in order to meet with distributors and engage as well as network to become partners across the border.

Nigeria is still developing and some of these products are not here. We will engage them until they are able to bring their products at affordable prices. It is a business forum.”

However, he said that much as the exhibitors would have loved to come, some of them canceled their participation at the last minute due to the current exchange rate which has become volatile since the new administration came into being.

” The economic impact has taken its toll on the overall attendance as well as participation. We planned this exhibition late last year and early this year.

We did not envisage the exchange rate would be this high. Some of them had to reconsider their participation. That is why you have some empty boots.

“In all, it has been a good putting as we have over 70 exhibitors and companies. Next year will be better as things will have stabilized.”

The Atlantic Exhibition is also into building and construction machinery.