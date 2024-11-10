Entrepreneurship, Technology Key To Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has emphasised entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation as pivotal drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said that this stance aligns with the legislative agenda of the 10th House of Representatives that focuses on promoting inclusive growth through legislative interventions.

Kalu made this emphasis while speaking at the 2024 Guardian of the Nation International (GOTNI) Emerging Leaders Conference (ELC) with the theme “From Good to Great: The Making of Future Icons” in Abuja at the weekend.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Sam Hart, Kalu also lauded the government initiatives that support startups and infrastructure development, saying they are steps in the right direction.

He said: “It is a pleasure to be here at the 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference,

standing before a room filled with Nigeria’s future icons, each of you poised

to shape our nation’s journey from good to great.

“Our social and economic environment is complex, with challenges like

poverty, systemic issues, and political obstacles.

“Yet, Nigeria’s rich social

fabric, rooted in communal values, education, and respect, remains a

source of strength.

“This sense of community is crucial—it creates a foundation for social cooperation, collective growth, and the development of empowered grassroots movements that can advocate for positive change.

“On the economic front, Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, with an

immense opportunity to drive growth through entrepreneurship, innovation,

and technology. Government initiatives that support startups and infrastructure development are steps in the right direction.

“Our aim must be to create an environment that nurtures creativity and opens doors for our entrepreneurs to thrive on a global stage.

“By transforming our economic landscape and curating an entrepreneurial ecosystem, Nigeria can harness its vast potential, leading to sustainable growth and increased

competitiveness.”

Kalu who stressed integrity and dedication in visionary leadership also enjoined the participants to prioritize Nigeria’s development and imbibe the culture of resilience for the good of the country”.

