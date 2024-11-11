Entrepreneurship, Technology Key To Economic Growth –Deputy Speaker

Share

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has emphasised that entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation as pivotal drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said this at the 2024 Guardian of the Nation International (GOTNI) Emerging Leaders Conference (ELC) in Abuja at the weekend. Represented by Sam Hart, his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Kalu also lauded the government initiatives that support startups and infrastructure development, saying they are steps in the right direction.

He said: “It is a pleasure to be here at the 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference, standing before a room filled with Nigeria’s future icons, each of you poised to shape our nation’s journey from good to great.

“Our social and economic environment is complex, with challenges like poverty, systemic issues, and political obstacles. Yet, Nigeria’s rich social fabric, rooted in communal values, education, and respect, remains a source of strength.

“This sense of community is crucial—it creates a foundation for social cooperation, collective growth, and the development of empowered grassroots movements that can advocate for positive change.

