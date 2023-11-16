Entrepreneurship: FCTA Mulls One Village One Product Initiative

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it was considering an initiative tagged ‘ One village, one product project, as a measure to create employment for both youths and women across the six Area Councils.

The administration said that potential and raw materials, with areas of comparative advantage, have been identified in all the rural communities, for the purpose of producing economically viable and exportable goods.

This disclosure was made on Thursday, by the

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Enterprise Agency ( AEA), Mr Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, at a Press briefing in Abuja.

He stated that several rural communities within Abuja have raw materials that could be tapped into, in solving the problems of unemployment and espousing economic empowerment.

According to him, AEA intends to use every means possible to encourage micro-entrepreneurship among the youths, and women.

He also added that “the categories of the persons that we serve are people who as well can drive the economy as it is globally accepted and agree that SMEs are the drivers of the economy.

“We have also gone ahead as part of our engagement and activities promoted entrepreneurship to 9,557.

“The Agency grew 7,327 enterprises and built the capacity of 1,962 entrepreneurs. We have conducted a number of outreach programmes, and provide businesses and services to over three thousand entrepreneurs.

“For us as an Agency of FCT Administration, our services are targeted at rural people across the Six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory”.