Entrepreneurship Education’ll Advance Nigeria – Allied Bond Consulting

Allied Bond Consulting has said entrepreneurship education holds the key to Nigeria’s economic advancement.

In a statement on Sunday, the firm announced it would host a national workshop as part of a broader initiative to reposition entrepreneurship education as a catalyst for innovation, employment, and sustainable development.

The statement noted that with youth unemployment and over-reliance on traditional economic sectors stalling national progress, stakeholders at the event would explore ways to reimagine Nigeria’s enterprise education landscape.

“In a significant step toward addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, Allied Bond Consulting, in collaboration with PIFS Conferences, will host a National Workshop on ‘Creating a New Model for Dynamic Growth through Entrepreneurial Education,’” it said.

The high-level event is scheduled for August 13–14, 2025, at the NUC Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

Among the key speakers is Ven. Dr. Rex E. Ufomba of Spiritan University Nneochi, Abia State, who will serve as a resource person. He is expected to lead sessions on strategic themes such as assessment of existing entrepreneurship programmes in Nigerian tertiary institutions, monitoring and evaluation frameworks for entrepreneurial outcomes, and creating sustainable business incubation ecosystems.

The workshop will bring together directors of academic planning, entrepreneurship centre coordinators, industry leaders, government policymakers, and development partners to address gaps in curriculum design, institutional capacity, and policy direction.

According to Allied Bond Consulting, the event aims to establish a sustainable framework for entrepreneurial education in Nigeria, promote experiential learning, strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships, and provide actionable policy recommendations.

“The workshop is designed to go beyond theory by developing practical solutions to integrate entrepreneurship into the tertiary education system. The outcomes are expected to influence curriculum reforms and inspire institutions to train job creators, not just job seekers,” the statement added.

It noted that the event signals a renewed commitment to education-driven economic transformation and could shape future national policies.