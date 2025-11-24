Entrepreneurs Flock To Abuja As QNET Blends Wellness Science With Business Opportunities

QNET signalled its intention to strengthen its foothold in Nigeria’s fast-growing direct-selling market as it wrapped up a two-day product and entrepreneurship expo in Abuja.

The event, held at the Belanova Hotel and later at the Myra Event Centre, drew media professionals, researchers and a large community of young entrepreneurs who explored how QNET’s blend of wellness science, nutritional innovation and lifestyle products fit into the country’s expanding consumer landscape.

Rather than focusing solely on product promotion, QNET used the gathering to showcase the research frameworks behind its wellness technologies, particularly the Amezcua line, and to position itself as a player committed to transparency and scientific validation.

Bernhard Gaksch, the company’s Global Trainer and Category Manager, led technical sessions explaining how products like the Chi Pendant 4, Bio Disc 3, Bio Light 3 and eGuard X are developed for consumers navigating constant digital exposure and environmental stress.

Participants were shown visual demonstrations and microscopic imagery that, according to QNET, illustrate how resonance-based tools may influence hydration, balance, stress reduction and overall well-being.

The second day broadened the conversation beyond wellness, introducing nutritional supplements, personal care products and premium lifestyle items such as the Swiss-made CIMIER QNETCITY watch. Hands-on testing and product simulations dominated the hall as hundreds of young entrepreneurs from various countries explored how QNET’s model blends consumer engagement with distributorship opportunities.

For many attendees, the appeal lay not only in the products but in the business prospects tied to Nigeria’s youth-driven appetite for alternative income streams.

One of the most significant moments of the expo was a session led by Professor Abiodun Humphrey Adebayo, former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University and a member of the QNET Scientific Advisory Board.

His presentation offered an unusual bridge between academia and direct selling—a move that experts say could influence public perception in a market where product claims are often viewed with skepticism.

He outlined how the advisory board assesses the company’s innovations for safety and quality, and discussed his recent peer-reviewed study on the Amezcua Bio Disc 3.

The research, published in the journal ‘Scientific African’, found that water samples treated on the disc exhibited improved hydration characteristics, altered mineral composition and reduced microbial presence.

He emphasised that the disc does not replace proper purification procedures but may enhance water quality parameters linked to wellness.

Adebayo also revealed preliminary findings from restructuring tests on popular Nigerian beverages such as palm wine, kunu, tiger nut drink, zobo and malt beverages.

According to him, treatment on the Bio Disc 3 appeared to increase the stability and energy values of the drinks while reducing microbial activity.

Similar restructuring experiments in aquaculture showed that catfish grown in treated water recorded better weight gain and experienced improved water chemistry.

Beyond the science, Adebayo addressed questions about Nigeria’s direct-selling ecosystem. He noted that by eliminating intermediaries, the model delivers products directly to consumers in a way that helps curb fraud and supports accountability.

He said Nigerian youth are increasingly gravitating toward the system as unemployment and underemployment continue to drive demand for flexible income channels.

QNET also used the expo to spotlight regulatory engagement, announcing that many of its nutritional and beverage products have undergone assessments by relevant Nigerian agencies, with others in line for review.

Participants described the event as both educational and economically motivating, with media professionals citing improved understanding of the science behind the product line and entrepreneurs expressing interest in leveraging QNET’s direct-selling structure for business growth.

By the close of the Abuja expo, QNET had projected itself not just as a wellness brand, but as an international company betting on Nigeria’s youth-powered market to drive its next phase of expansion.