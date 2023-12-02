Entrepreneurial Skills Necessary For Successful Future, Ozigbo Tells Youths

The former Governorship candidate in Anambra State and founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Mr Valentine Ozigbohas has charged the youths with the need to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

The event which was organised by the Students Union Government (SUG) of Unzik, Awka, had the theme: Pathway to Possibilities: Nurturing Dreams Through Knowledge and Entrepreneurial Skills.

Ozigbo, who was a guest speaker at the 2023 Unizik Students Entrepreneurship Development Programme said that entrepreneurial skills can guarantee a successful future for youths in the state.

Mr Valentine told the students: “Acquiring entrepreneurial skills can help you in the future, and every student must strive to get it.

“Success isn’t just about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about the obstacles you overcome and the dreams you nurture through knowledge”, he said.

“But Remember, the pathway to possibilities is paved with perseverance and learning. In the journey of life, understanding your strengths and weaknesses is like having a compass that guides your path.

“Leverage your strengths and relentlessly refine your weaknesses. They are the silent guardians of your growth,” he added.

Ozigbo stated the need for self-control, adaptability, and sociability among young people. and the importance of leaving a positive impression on every individual encountered.

He was also presented with a Distinguished Humanitarian Award by the students, who cited his unwavering support for youth capacity building and engagement in Anambra State and beyond.