Entrepreneurial Education Nat’l Workshop Backs Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

A high-level national workshop aimed at repositioning entrepreneurship education as a driver of innovation, employment, and sustainable economic growth is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the organisers have said.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisers described the workshop as a bold initiative to promote experiential learning and practical business skills in Nigeria.

The two-day event, themed “Creating a New Model for Dynamic Growth through Entrepreneurial Education,” is scheduled to take place from August 13 to 14, 2025, at the NUC Auditorium, Central Business District, Abuja. It is being organised by two consulting firms—Allied Bond Consulting and PIFS Conferences.

According to the statement, the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s vision to revamp Nigeria’s educational system and reduce youth unemployment through practical, skill-based learning.

Managing Consultant of Allied Bond Consulting and Programme Coordinator for PIFS Conferences, Willie Tawo, said the event is crucial for accelerating Nigeria’s development trajectory.

“This workshop is part of a broader national dialogue aimed at positioning entrepreneurial education as a catalyst for national development, job creation, and economic self-reliance,” Tawo said.

The workshop will feature key stakeholders from the Federal Government, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Minister of Finance and Economy, Wale Edun; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who will serve as Special Guests of Honour.

Also expected are heads of regulatory agencies in the tertiary education sector who will present papers on “Regulating for the Enhancement of Entrepreneurial Education” in universities, technical institutions, and colleges of education.

The organisers said reforming the traditional education model to include a stronger focus on entrepreneurship will help address long-standing economic challenges and foster a new generation of innovators and job creators.