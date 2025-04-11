Entrepreneur Urges Alaafin To Promote Girls’ Education, Women Empowerment

Share

A female entrepreneur and Founder of the Women’s Organization of Resources, Knowledge and Skills (W.O.R.K.S), Titilayomi Ahmadu, has urged the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to focus on promoting girl-child education and women empowerment across Yorubaland as a strategy for enhancing community development.

Ahmadu, a member of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, said that educating girls has a ripple effect on societal growth and sustainability.

She made the call in a congratulatory message to the Alaafin, who was crowned recently in Oyo Town.

In the message made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Titilayomi emphasized that an educated girl is more likely to become a mother who prioritizes education for her children, thereby contributing to the long-term development of society.

Her words: “While congratulating our revered monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, on his ascension to his forefathers’ throne, I want to implore him to make the campaign for girl-child education and women empowerment a focal cause.

“An educated girl becomes a good mother who ensures her children, male and female, receive quality education. This creates a ripple effect in the development of our communities in Yorubaland.”

She also called for increased efforts in empowering women, especially widows and financially disadvantaged women, so they can support their families and provide quality upbringing for their children.

Ahmadu, a Chartered Accountant and founder of WORKS, argued that many youths become delinquents and social misfits due to the lack of proper parental care.

She stressed that women, as the primary caregivers, if educated and empowered, would raise better-adjusted children and contribute to a more stable society.

She also urged Abiwumi, wife of the Alaafin, to support the monarch in uplifting the lives of women in the region by leveraging her exposure and experience in the Western world to foster both social and economic growth among women in Yorubaland.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

