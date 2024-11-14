Entrepreneur Seeks Empowerment For Nigerian Youths

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has restated the imperative of government at all levels in empowering Nigerian youths.

He said the youths were the enablers of re-jigging country’s economy if Nigeria is prepared to get out of the situation it currently finds itself.

He also stated that the Nigerian youths could play a key role in catalysing the country’s industrial and agricultural sector, being that Nigeria had lots of potential in youth age levels, which is a factor to agro-industrial prowess.

Speaking during an interactive session with the media in Lagos recently, Ambassador Ajadi stated that Nigerian youths, like their counterparts all over the world, had huge potential waiting to be harnessed.

He said the necessity of harnessing and unleashing such potential included increased productivity, value addition, inclusion of the younger generation in the act of governance as well as reduction in crime.

Lamenting the economic pressures that Nigerians have been pushed to in the last few months, he said it had become urgent for the government to do something.

Ambassador Ajadi observed that prices of things had sky – rocketed in the last few months, whereas salaries have remained stagnant. He, therefore, warned that this was not good for an economy with huge youth population.

