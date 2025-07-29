Entrepreneur Navigates Global Market With Watch Brand

A 27-year-old Nigerianborn entrepreneur and global strategist, Mr. AbdulQawiyy Hammed, the founder of ThePhnyxWatches, one of the fastest-growing luxury men’s watch brands in the world, has reached a milestone of over 565,000 customers on its waitlist.

Indeed, Hammed is making headlines worldwide in his watch brands exploits demonstrating his entrepreneurial skills in the global watch brands industry.

His business acumen and insight have transformed several startups into 8-figure global brands, earning him international recognition.

His luxury brand, ThePhnyxWatches, is more than a premium accessory — it is a symbol of resilience and rebirth. The company is currently expanding into markets across Europe, the Middle East, and North America, with a growing international customer base.

Hammed represents a bold and principled new wave of Nigerian excellence — a generation building not just wealth, but dynasties that will echo for generations to come.

His first major breakthrough came at just 19, when he generated over $1 million in a single day through eCommerce — a feat that launched his global rise.

By age 21, he had moved out of Nigeria and settled in Dubai, where he now runs multiple ventures and coaches brand owners generating between $3 million and $10 million annually.