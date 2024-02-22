Entrepreneur Advocates $1BN Bond for Anambra Devt

The sum of $1 billion has been targeted as a bond from 1,000 Anambra sons and daughters for the socio- economic development of the state. The amount which would be raised through the donation of $1 million each from citizens of the state is aimed at guaranteeing the future of the upcoming generations in view of the challenging socioeconomic challenges of the country.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Jos, His Royal Majesty, DA Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos, urged tertiary institutions in the country to make sustained efforts at encouraging major stakeholders in the society to guarantee social security for the future.

According to an entrepreneur, Chief Ikenna Okafor, shortly after receiving a honorary doctorate degree in Entrepreneurial Innovation from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, explained that following the state of affairs in the country, it has become important that steps are taken in good time to save the future of the next generation.

“Anambra is blessed with great people who can come together to save our next generation and if we have a start-off fund of $1 billion through donations of $1 mil- lion each from 1,000 persons and I am already one of them, we can do things that will impact positively on our next generation.”