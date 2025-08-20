Entire Church Begins 2Day Journey Across Swedish City

A landmark 113-yearold church at risk from ground subsidence is being relocated in its entirety – in a 5km (3 miles) move along a road in Sweden’s far north.

The vast red timber structure in Kiruna dating back to 1912 has been hoisted on giant rolling platforms and will now begin its move to the new city centre.

Travelling at a maximum speed of 500m an hour, the journey is expected to take two days, reports the BBC.

The old city centre is at risk from ground fissures after more than a century of iron ore mining.

The church’s move is the most spectacular and symbolic moment of the wider relocation of buildings in Kiruna, which lies 145km north of the Arctic Circle.