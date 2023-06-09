Entice In Mermaid Dress

When it comes to wanting to highlight the figure showing sensuality and femininity, mermaid dresses may be the best option, how- ever, not everyone dares to wear it because they are not confident of their figure.

This type of dress is more common in wedding dresses, however, you can also see it in other kinds of dresses as well, and they are ideal for any occasion that merits elegance and sophistication. In fact, it is very common to see celebrities wearing them on the red carpet.

A mermaid dress is basically a stylish piece of evening gown that hugs the body through the hips and the torso. It has a fishtail-style flare at the bottom. These mermaid dresses highlight the curves in a form-fitting manner and make you look sleek and sexy for the evening.

The shape of this dress reminds one of the mythological sea creatures known as mermaids and that’s where its name comes from. These dresses consist of being fully fitted to the body and opening below the hips or slightly above the hips.

No matter the choice in the design of this dress, you will always remember the sculptural figure of the mermaids. In general, this dress cut usually favours thin, curvy or tall women. However, modern designers have managed to adapt this dress cut to all body shapes, thus fulfilling the dream of those who want to wear it.

The first tip when wearing this type of dress is based on the attitude of who wears it. It does not matter if it is some- one very thin or if it is a person with a few extra kilos, the important thing is that while wearing it, confidence highlights all it splendour, so that whoever is wearing it looks beautiful, especially if it is a bride on her magical day.

TIPS