Enthusiastic Residents Welcome Gov Adeleke After Returning From Abroad

Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, trooped out in excitement on Thursday to welcome Governor Ademola Adeleke, who returned from a trip to the United States of America.

Adeleke had travelled to attend the wedding ceremony of his nephew, music star David Adeleke, and also met with Osun indigenes in the U.S. to discuss investment opportunities.

On his way to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat for a homecoming rally, the governor’s convoy was greeted by jubilant traders and technicians at the Ajegunle and Igbonna markets. Residents chanted “Ibo, Ibo, Ibo!” and “Imole lekansi!” as Adeleke alighted to address them.

Speaking to the crowd, Adeleke urged residents to prioritise voter registration and exercise their civic rights.

“Get your voter card. We must exercise our voting rights for good governance. Be prepared to strengthen support for Imole. Show them we own the streets,” he said.

Chairman of the Ajegunle Technicians Association, Azeez Kamorudeen, pledged total support for Adeleke’s administration ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“Welcome home, Your Excellency. We are enjoying your government and remain totally in support of Imole,” Kamorudeen declared, as members chorused “Imole, Imole!”

At Igbonna, market women compelled the governor to stop and address them. Surrounded by cheering traders, Adeleke expressed gratitude for the warm reception, assuring them of his continued commitment to their welfare.

“I am for the people. I remain committed to the people. The people are my strength. I won’t stop serving because the welfare of the people is my main motive,” he said.

From Ajegunle to Igbonna, the governor was accompanied by enthusiastic supporters, traders, and technicians.