Entertainment Sector Will Improve Nigeria’s Economy – Gov Adeleke

Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment sector as a whole have been referred to by Governor Ademola Adeleke as the engine of the country’s economic growth.

Governor Adeleke who spoke on Sunday gave his assurance that his administration was ready to work with different parties to make Osun a more popular travel destination worldwide.

He insisted that the goal of his infrastructure improvement efforts over the past year has been to draw investors and the creative sector to Osun.

The Governor’s declaration is coming a day after the state hosted the 2023 BON Awards when prominent Nollywood actors in Ede paid him a courtesy call.

He said, “It will involve the hosting of several global standard events, creation of entertainment village in the three senatorial districts, infra upgrade of tourist sites, logistics support for Osun as a film location, cluster industry for craft sub-sector, among others.

“My intention is to take advantage of the state’s global music stars such as Davido and B-Red to host global concerts and push towards an annual global Yoruba Heritage week to draw thousands of tourists from South America, Europe and North America.

“The plan also touches on the development of the hotel sector in terms of standardization and facilitation to secure and maintain high-quality service for global visitors and national visitors the state will be receiving starting from next year.”

He added, “We are working to make the roads motorable, the health centres workable, the workers very happy, the water access very accessible, the school facilities very conducive and security truly watertight.

“The entertainment sector is a huge money spinner. In other developed countries, national earnings run into billions of dollars. In Africa, Nollywood is a household name.

“Osun as the cradle of the Yoruba nation must rise to serve as the center of the creative industry. As the custodian of Yoruba’s major cultural assets, we must be the capital of the cultural creative industry. That is what my administration is committed to.

“We will support you as a very important economic driver. We will soon call for a further partnership meeting”, he noted.