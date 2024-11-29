Entertainment, Nigeria’s Greatest Export – Folayemi

Share

Afrobeats sensation, Daniels Folayemi has declared that entertainment, particularly music, is one of the greatest gifts Nigeria has given to the world.

Speaking in a recent interview, the artist emphasised that the entertainment industry is Nigeria’s strongest selling point and urged the government to invest in its growth.

“Entertainment is one of the biggest things—if not the biggest thing—to come out of Nigeria,” Folayemi said. “We have the biggest stars in the world, but we can’t even tour our own country because of inadequate infrastructure. It’s laughable! Stadiums, arenas, and big venues for shows are the way to start.”

In a statement from his media team, the artist shared his journey into music, revealing that he began writing and making music at just six years old. However, it wasn’t until later that he fully realized the depth of his talent.

“I’m an Afrobeats artist in the truest form! Music has always been a part of me, probably since I was like four, but I didn’t realise it then,” he said.

“I wrote and made music since I was six, but I didn’t know what I was doing—I was just doing it. But I grew and got better. It took my family, friends, and classmates hearing me and saying things like, ‘Boy, you are not normal!’”

Folayemi described the joy he found in singing for others, recounting how he would flawlessly perform songs by Olamide and Lil Kesh as a child, prompting people to joke that he might be related to them. “I don’t like to say I was called to music. No! I was chosen!” he said.

The star stressed the need for the government to provide proper venues and host annual shows that could showcase both established and upcoming artists. He believes that such investments would help strengthen Nigeria’s entertainment foundation.

“We should use the resources these stars have given us and bring people into the country with shows. That way, we’re strengthening the foundation from home. If the foundation is strong at home, then it will be better,” he added.

Folayemi also opened up about his personal connection to music, describing it as second nature.

“Music is almost like breathing for me. When I’m sad, I write. When I’m happy, I freestyle. And when I’m somewhere in the middle, I still create magic,” he said.

The artist credited his primary school years at Lead British International School, Abuja, for playing a significant role in shaping his creativity. However, his secondary school journey was more challenging.

“I spent all my life with my mom, so going to Command Secondary School, away from home, was difficult for me,” he shared. He later transferred to VICSUM Private School, where he completed his secondary education and discovered how deeply music resonated with others.

“I had seniors coming to my class to hear me sing songs I wrote, as well as songs I didn’t write. They just wanted to hear me sing. Once I started, they wouldn’t want me to stop,” he recalled.

With his undeniable talent and a clear vision for the future, Folayemi is determined to keep pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats while advocating for a stronger entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: