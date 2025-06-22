Entertainment: New platform connects digital discovery to real-world events

Share

In a world where human beings are increasingly connected to their screens but disconnected from each other, a new platform aimed at changing how Africans discover, attend, and experience live events has hit the entertainment world.

Launched recently in Lagos, Funseekas.com, a groundbreaking social events ecosystem, is meant to transform the traditional model into a community-driven platform that puts human connection at the center of entertainment, the CEO and co–founder Jide Ogunnaiki, said during the event, which brought stakeholders together during a virtual event.

Also, Ogunaiki said that unlike conventional platforms that end the relationship at checkout, Funseekas creates a continuous social experience that begins with discovery and extends well beyond the event itself.

The platform addresses a growing need for authentic, in-person connections in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding entertainment scene, which has seen explosive growth with Afrobeats’ global success and the rise of creative hubs across Lagos, Abuja, and beyond.

He said, “Find the Fun. Be the Fun.” — This isn’t just Funseekas’ tagline; it’s a philosophy that recognizes users aren’t just buyers, but active participants in Nigeria’s vibrant cultural ecosystem.

“We’re not just trying to digitize events — we’re redefining what the entire event experience can be.

“From the moment you discover an event to weeks after it ends, Funseekas creates touch points that transform strangers into friends and individual experiences into shared memories. We’re building the infrastructure for serendipity.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Product Officer & Co-founder, Jide Pinheiro, emphasized the social element: “We live in an era where we can video call someone across the world but struggle to meet the person sitting next to us at a concert. Funseekas creates those intentional moments for genuine human connection.”

The platform launches at a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s entertainment industry. With Lagos recently recognized as one of the world’s fastest-growing creative economies and Nigerian artists dominating global charts, there’s unprecedented demand for live experiences. Major cultural movements like Lagos Detty December and Beyond the Return Ghana have demonstrated the appetite for festival-style gatherings that celebrate African culture.

Share