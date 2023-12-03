Entertainment Industry To Generate $14.82Bn By 2025

The Nigerian entertainment industry is projected to experience a revenue growth from $4 billion in 2013 to an estimated $14.82 billion in 2025. According to the recently released NECLive report, which provided an in-depth analysis of the financial performance across various industry sectors over the past decade, spanning from the music industry to film, fashion, and comedy, the projection is based on remarkable growth in the industry in recent times. Recall that the industry has undergone significant expansion and exponential growth in recent years.

The era of cassette tapes and DVDs has given way to a thriving scene marked by sold-out global concerts and tours, international and local awards such as the Grammys, Billboard, BET, MTV Europe Music Awards, and AMVCA, exclusive movie premieres and cinema viewings, topping charts and grossing billions through extensive streaming on digital platforms like IrokoTV, ShowMax, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The industry boasts an impressive track record of milestones, projecting its superstars, projects, and creative works onto the global stage.

Recent findings from the PWC report (Africa Entertainment and Media Out- look 2023 – 2027) underscore the remarkable growth of the Nigerian entertainment and media market compared to key competing countries like South Africa and Kenya. Projections indicated an impressive 16.5 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue over the next five years. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the rising internet accessibility among mobile users, with an expected increase from 54 million to 78 million subscribers within this time frame.

Additionally, the surge in streaming platforms and the integration of innovative technology like Generative AI are poised to drive a double-digit revenue growth. The industry has remarkably shifted from struggling to sell music tapes and gain airplay on radio stations to a phase where artists, man- agers, producers, directors, and labels are thriving on established structures, leading to increased international recognition and acceptance. This paradigm shift high- lights that music isn’t merely an art form but a substantial source of revenue.

The film and comedy sectors have become intricately linked, transitioning to online platforms to adapt to modern technologies, fostering sectoral growth. The film sector’s evolution from producing and distributing 1,800 films worth $5.1 billion in 2013 to 2,500 films valued at $6.4 billion currently has positioned Nigeria as the world’s second-largest film producer. For the many aspiring actors and actresses who have come into Nollywood and made it big, the growing numbers in revenue stands as a testament to the sweat and work put in place within the last 10 years and beyond.

The sector has moved from the production and distribution of 1,800 films worth $5.1 billion in 2013 to 2,500 films worth $6.4 billion and counting. This makes the Nigeria creative industry the second largest film producer in the world. “Amidst progress, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges that once plagued the entertainment industry, such as high cases of piracy which crippled profitability, and limited funding that hampered creativity as well as lack of international exposure.

Ayeni Adekunle Samuel, the founder of NECLive, recalls, “In 2012, the industry encountered formidable challenges, causing frustration and disillusionment. However, that very frustration became the catalyst for a transformative spark, giving birth to the visionary concept of NECLive. This audacious initiative aimed to unite the nation’s finest creative and industry minds, facilitating dynamic brainstorming sessions, fostering invaluable networking opportunities, and showcasing exceptional talent. In 2013, the realization of this dream became a remarkable reality.”